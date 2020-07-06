0
Moonwatch Logo

A UNIQUE MOONWATCH WITH A TRUE LUNAR LEGACY

Introducing the highly coveted Apollo Instruments DSKY Moonwatch, a four-year endeavour that captures the essence of adventure and the spirit of space exploration. With its authentic design and immersive functionality, this watch is a must-have for any avid collector or space enthusiast.

DSKY instantly evokes a sense of nostalgia for the golden age of space travel.

Now, you can experience it on your wrist!

THE WORD IS OUT AND SPREADING FAST! DSKY IS NOW FEATURED IN AN INCREASING NUMBER OF TECH AND INDUSTRY PUBLICATIONS…

For just £240, you can reserve your very own DSKY Moonwatch today. The remaining balance will only be due right before your watch is ready to ship, giving you flexibility and peace of mind.

Accurate aesthetic appearance with an authentic interactive experience

CNC micro machined 316L Stainless Steel case with a military grade ceramic coating

Proprietary full-grain Italian Nappa leather hybrid strap

Hand finished 316L Stainless Steel deployment clasp

DSKY IN DETAIL >

Time & Date Display

Stopwatch, Timer & Alarm

GPS Navigation

Authentic DSKY interaction

Programmable core software

External digital I/O interface

Your Apollo adventure awaits

  £659 Limited Time Early-Bird Tax-Free Offer

  £779 inc. UK VAT

  £659 Tax-Free For International Orders


The DSKY Moonwatch

A unique and iconic centrepiece for any Moonwatch collection.

Relive mankind’s greatest adventure every day

  £659 Limited Time Early-Bird Tax-Free Offer

  £779 inc. UK VAT

  £659 Tax-Free For International Orders


What was the Apollo DSKY?

The DSKY was an integral component of the Apollo space program, playing a critical role in the success of the Apollo space missions. It served as the primary interface between the astronauts and the spacecraft’s guidance, navigation and control computer. The DSKY allowed astronauts to input commands, receive real-time flight data, and monitor the spacecraft’s systems. This ground-breaking technology was essential for the astronauts’ ability to navigate and control the spacecraft during their missions.

The development of the DSKY was a monumental task, requiring the integration of cutting-edge technologies and the collaboration of numerous engineers and scientists. The result was a device that would forever change the course of human history.

The DSKY’s legacy extends far beyond its immediate impact, influencing future advancements in computer interface design and shaping the way we interact with technology.

The DSKY stands as a testament to human ingenuity and the indomitable spirit of exploration.

Join Command Module Pilot Michael Collins For A Demonstration Of The DSKY During The Flight Of Apollo 11

what does dsky do

We know about DSKY’s Unique Lunar history, but what does it do?

What does DSKY do?

DSKY delivers an accurate recreation of the original Apollo guidance computer interface, which flew aboard the Apollo spacecraft. DSKY offers an authentic interactive experience of this iconic device placing the wearer alongside the Apollo astronauts on their historic journeys to the moon.

DSKY provides an authentic reproduction of the interaction experienced by the Apollo astronauts with operation requests being entered using the original verb and noun sequences. This comprehensive device delivers an enriched experience faithfully reproducing several of the operational routines and presenting them in their original display formats. Alongside these, there are custom operations that leverage the advanced capabilities provided by the Apollo Instruments DSKY.

This captivating experience will be further enhanced with regular software updates from Apollo Instruments and contributions from our online community.

Operations list

  • TIME AND DATE DISPLAY
    in classic and custom formats
  • CONFIGURABLE TIME ZONE
    with automatic DST. Configurable RTC updates from GPS clock.
  • STOPWATCH
  • TIMER
    (Count up/down)
  • ALARM
  • GPS NAVIGATION
    with free roaming, waypoint and spot fix operations
  • ORIGINAL OPERATIONS
    include GPS driven P66 landing routine, V35 lights and display test, power down and standby routines

Future community projects

  • Integration of original Apollo AGC Luminary code
  • NASSP/Orbiter Apollo simulator interface
what does dsky do

Full DSKY Moonwatch Specifications

icon

Displays

Vibrant high contrast digital OLED display

14 segment annunciator display

Schott® anti-reflective scratchproof glass

icon

Processor & Connectivity

ATSAMD21 M0 @48MHz

256kb FLASH | 32kb SRAM | 256Kbit non-volatile FRAM

USB charging/programming port

External 8 channel digital IO port supporting I2C, SPI, PWM and ISP

icon

Power and Battery life

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Up to 24 hours normal use

USB charging

icon

GPS

Latest generation high performance GNSS receiver

Concurrent reception of up to four L1 GNSS systems

Ultra-low-power with Super-S technology for improved RF sensitivity

icon

Software

Compatibility with Arduino®, MakeCode® & CircuitPython® programing environments

Operation requests performed as per the original DSKY with Verb and Noun entries.

Operational data requests are presented in original and custom formats with selectable units.

Programmable embedded hardware includes digital and annunciator displays, keypad, GPS and FRAM.

icon

Software functions

Multi format time & date with user selectable time zone, automated DST.

Stopwatch, timer & alarm. Configurable RTC updates from GPS clock maintains highly accurate timekeeping.

GPS waypoint and free roaming navigation with position capture.

Configuration, diagnostic and power saving functions.

Original DSKY operations include GPS driven program P66 lunar landing routine and V35 lights & display test.

Relive mankind’s greatest adventure every day

  £659 Limited Time Early-Bird Tax-Free Offer

  £779 inc. UK VAT

  £659 Tax-Free For International Orders


The development of the DSKY has witnessed an unwavering attention to detail and authenticity through extensive research. We have referenced original archival documentation and drawings in the pursuit to provide our customers with a captivating and immersive experience.

Roadmap

Our Journey

OCT 2019

Idea conception

The initial conception of a wearable DSKY was born.

Q1 2020

Team was brought together

Specialists in their field

Q4 2021

Alpha Release of Software Theory

Functionailty first realised

Q3 2022

Proof of concept completed

Mechanical and electronic design sign-off.

Q4 2023

Signoff of fully functional DSKY design

Fully functional units manufactured and tested with primary core software build.

Q3 2024

Website and marketing launch

Pre-orders offered to general public

Q1 2025

MoonWatch Production Date

We are excited to share that we are on track for order fulfilment, set to begin in Q1 2025.

Roadmap

THE WIDE-RANGING FUNCTIONALITY OF THE DSKY ALLOWS YOU TO IMMERSE YOURSELF INTO THE WORLD OF THE APOLLO SPACE PROGRAM LIKE NO OTHER PRODUCT. EVER.

