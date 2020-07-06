Your Apollo adventure awaits
£659 Limited Time Early-Bird Tax-Free Offer
£779 inc. UK VAT
£659 Tax-Free For International Orders
DON’T FORGET OUR NEW DEPOSIT PROGRAMME – SECURE YOUR WATCH TODAY FOR JUST £240
*FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING*
The DSKY Moonwatch
A unique and iconic centrepiece for any Moonwatch collection.
Relive mankind’s greatest adventure every day
What was the Apollo DSKY?
The DSKY was an integral component of the Apollo space program, playing a critical role in the success of the Apollo space missions. It served as the primary interface between the astronauts and the spacecraft’s guidance, navigation and control computer. The DSKY allowed astronauts to input commands, receive real-time flight data, and monitor the spacecraft’s systems. This ground-breaking technology was essential for the astronauts’ ability to navigate and control the spacecraft during their missions.
The development of the DSKY was a monumental task, requiring the integration of cutting-edge technologies and the collaboration of numerous engineers and scientists. The result was a device that would forever change the course of human history.
The DSKY’s legacy extends far beyond its immediate impact, influencing future advancements in computer interface design and shaping the way we interact with technology.
The DSKY stands as a testament to human ingenuity and the indomitable spirit of exploration.
Join Command Module Pilot Michael Collins For A Demonstration Of The DSKY During The Flight Of Apollo 11
Full DSKY Moonwatch Specifications
Relive mankind’s greatest adventure every day
Our Journey
Idea conception
The initial conception of a wearable DSKY was born.
Team was brought together
Specialists in their field
Alpha Release of Software Theory
Functionailty first realised
Proof of concept completed
Mechanical and electronic design sign-off.
Signoff of fully functional DSKY design
Fully functional units manufactured and tested with primary core software build.
Website and marketing launch
Pre-orders offered to general public
MoonWatch Production Date
We are excited to share that we are on track for order fulfilment, set to begin in Q1 2025.